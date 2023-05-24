Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar struggles with water scarcity and unpredictable power outages

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, a renowned industrial and tourist city, is facing severe water scarcity with only one hour of water supply per week. Additionally, the city lacks reliable and uninterrupted power supply, experiencing frequent and unpredictable power outages throughout the day and night. The inconsistent functioning of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has caused significant frustration among the residents.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has been experiencing nightly power cuts since May 18, adding to the discomfort of residents during the summer heat. It is puzzling why frequent power outages specifically affect Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar while cities like Mumbai and Pune enjoy uninterrupted power supply, regardless of the season. Although pre-monsoon maintenance work is carried out annually, power outages persist as soon as the first rain arrives. There is hope that power supply will be restored during the upcoming monsoon season, providing some relief to the residents.