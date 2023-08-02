Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Youth beats girl over one-sided love in Sillod

A shocking incident of one-sided love turning violent has come to light in Sillod town. A 27-year-old youth, driven by suspicion that a 20-year-old girl he loved was involved with someone else, called her to meet him on Sunday afternoon at an open space on Bharadi Sillod Road. In an inhumane act, he beat her aggressively during the encounter.

The distressing incident was captured on video by a passerby and has since gone viral on social media. The girl, a resident of Vasai in Sillod taluka, and the boy, hailing from Bodwad, were involved in the unfortunate episode. On Monday, the Sillod city police questioned both parties, and it was discovered that the boy was indeed from the same village.

According to the victim's statement to the police, the boy had been expressing his one-sided love for her, but he grew suspicious of her interactions with others, leading to a violent confrontation. Despite being subjected to physical and emotional harm, the girl pleaded with the police not to file a complaint, fearing social stigma and disrepute.