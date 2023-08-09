Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's Kranti chowk echoes with 'Maratha kranti morcha'

A series of 58 protest rallies were conducted to address various demands of the Maratha community. Yet, 11 of the initial 15 demands of the Maratha community are still pending. As a result, a protest is taking place at the same spot where the first protest march of the ‘Maratha Kranti Morcha’ began.

The march commenced with the offering of flowers at the Shivaji Maharaj statue in Kranti Chowk, situated in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The march will conclude in front of the divisional commissioner's office, ABP Maza reported.

The march will follow a route through Kranti Chowk, Sillekhana, Nirala Bazar, and Aurangpura, ultimately reaching the Divisional Commissioner's Office.

This is breaking news, more details awaited...