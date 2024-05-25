Chief Electoral Officer Maharashtra Clarifies Misleading EVM Tampering Videos Not Related to Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in State

The Election Commission has clarified that incidents of malpractices and EVM tampering reported during voting in the Beed Lok Sabha constituency and other places in Maharashtra are based on old videos and are not related to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in the state.

It is noticed that some old video from other states are getting circulated through social media showing miscreants trying to vitiate the poll process and particularly making attempt to tamper EVM. (1/2) — ChiefElectoralOffice (@CEO_Maharashtra) May 25, 2024

"It is noticed that some old video from other states are getting circulated through social media showing miscreants trying to vitiate the poll process and particularly tampering with EVM. It is clarified that such videos are not related to Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in Maharashtra. The poll in the state is completed smoothly and peacefully," Chief Electoral Officer Maharashtra wrote on X.

Voting in Maharashtra for the Lok Sabha elections took place over five phases. The fifth phase saw the lowest voter turnout. The Lok Sabha elections will conclude on June 1 with the seventh phase, where voters from 57 constituencies will cast their votes. The results will be declared on June 4.