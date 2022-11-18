Chunky Panday opens up about exploring dark character in 'Sardar'

Chunky Panday is being lauded for exploring a grey-shaded character in a recently released film titled 'Sardar'.

Opening up about his role, Chunky said, "It was an intriguingly enriching experience to explore such a dark character. 'Sardar' is a brilliantly crafted film by P.S Mithran. I play a very meaty character who is so powerful that he can subvert justice in the favour of profits, just like a business-minded monarch. Who doesn't enjoy playing a monarch, after all?"

Written and directed by P. S. Mithran, 'Sardar', a Tamil film, hit the theatres in October. Karthi headlines the action thriller. Karthi portrays two characters in it, one of which is a spy.

After receiving positive word of mouth from the audience, Karthi took to Twitter and thanked everyone.

"Heartfelt thanks to all my dear fans and audience for a respectable victory. We are joyously entering the 25th Day of #Sardar," he tweeted.

Laila, Rajisha Vijayan, and Raashi Khanna are also a part of the film, which is now all set to release on OTT platform.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor