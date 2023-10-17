CIDCO cancels allotment of two Navi Mumbai plots to Godrej Properties

Godrej Properties on October 16 announced that City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Limited (CIDCO) has cancelled the allotment of two adjacent plots in Navi Mumbai's Sanpada area."We have to inform you that CIDCO by letter dated October 11, 2023 (received on October 16, 2023) has issued an order to cancel the allotment of the above two plots, situated at Sanpada, Navi Mumbai. We believe that the cancellation is on untenable grounds and in contravention to the order dated May 03, 2023 passed by Hon’ble High Court of Judicature at Bombay," Godrej Properties said in a regulatory filing.

In March 2021, the company in a statement said that it emerged as the highest bidder in the CIDCO e-auctioning process with a total bidding value of Rs 166 crore for the two adjacent plots.Situated approximately 1 km away from Palm Beach, Sanpada is a desirable location in Navi Mumbai and offers a well-developed social and civic infrastructure. Spread over ~ 1.5 acres, this project will offer ~ 4 lakh square feet of development potential comprising primarily of premium residential apartments of varied configurations with a small amount of high street retail at the base of the development," the company had said in a statement in March 2021.