CIDCO to Waive Miscellaneous Charges for Taloja Housing Project Upon Full EMI Payment

To provide relief to homebuyers, the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has decided to waive miscellaneous charges for applicants who make full installment payments before receiving occupancy certificates (OC) for Mass Housing Schemes in Taloja, Sector-34, and 36 in Navi Mumbai, developed between 2018 and 2022.

The planning agency made this decision to expedite the process of handing over homes to the allotted tenements, as the Occupancy Certificates are pending for these housing projects.

Due to the delay in the possession of the allotted tenements after executing an agreement with successful applicants, CIDCO has chosen to waive miscellaneous charges for those who pay all instalments before the date of receiving the occupancy certificates. This move aims to avoid putting any financial burden on these applicants. Only those who pay all instalments before the date of receiving the occupancy certificates will be eligible for waiving miscellaneous charges.

Anil Diggikar, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of CIDCO, mentioned, "As per the directives from Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, it has been decided to waive the miscellaneous charges of the applicants who will pay all the instalments before the date of receiving the occupancy certificates. This will certainly provide relief to the applicants due to the delay in getting the occupancy certificates for the houses constructed under CIDCO’s Mass Housing Schemes at Taloja, sector-34 & 36."

This decision follows the chief minister's directive to ease the financial burden of applicants by waiving miscellaneous charges. CIDCO has developed various Mass Housing Schemes for economically weaker sections (EWS), lower-income groups (LIG), and general category citizens between 2018 and 2022 at Taloja, Sector 34, and 36. Allotment letters have been issued, and some applicants have paid all instalments, including miscellaneous charges, according to the schedule mentioned in the allotment letter.