"Clarify Kirit Somaiya and Surve's video before discussing Rahul Gandhi", says Ambadas Danve

As the monsoon session of Parliament proceeds, Rahul Gandhi, reinstated as an MP, took a swipe at the BJP and the Modi government during discussions on a no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha. Reports claim Rahul Gandhi directed a flying kiss towards women members, triggering a blame exchange. The Shiv Sena Thackeray group criticized the BJP and the Shiv Sena Shinde faction in response.

The BJP has criticized Rahul Gandhi for the 'flying kiss' incident. In Mumbai, female BJP MPs initiated a protest against Rahul Gandhi. Ambadas Danve, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, aimed his critique at the Shinde-Fadnavis government and called for an investigation into the viral video involving Kirit Somaiya.

“The actions taken regarding Kirit Somaiya's video should be clarified first. In this context, I have personally provided the video to the Speaker of the Legislative Council. It has been featured on numerous channels. They don't need to educate us about Rahul Gandhi. A video of Surve receiving a kiss appeared on Facebook, discuss that. Then discuss the Rahul Gandhi case,” Danve said.