CM Eknath Shinde Authorised to To Take All Decisions; Swearing-In Likely by November 25

A day after their resounding victory in the Maharashtra Assembly elections and amid the discussions over the Chief Minister post, the alliance partners of Mahayuti--BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP--are holding crucial meetings with MLA-elects on Sunday. The parties will be electing their respective legislative party leaders.

Newly-elected Shiv Sena assembly members have authorized Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to engage with ruling Mahayuti allies for the formation of the next state government. The Shiv Sena Legislature Party will convene on Sunday evening after all its newly-elected members arrive in Mumbai. Shiv Sena leader Deepak Kesarkar confirmed there is no dispute regarding the chief minister's position. The Mahayuti alliance, which includes the Shiv Sena, BJP, and the Ajit Pawar-led faction of the NCP, retained power in Maharashtra by winning 230 out of 288 assembly seats.

On Saturday, CM Shinde chaired an online meeting with the party's working committee and newly-elected members, who authorized him to hold discussions with allies and appoint key legislature party office-bearers, including the group leader and chief whip. Kesarkar also stated that the new government must take oath by November 25 as the current assembly's term ends on November 26. The swearing-in ceremony may be held at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

"Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde, as national presidents of their respective parties, will elect their own group leaders. The decision on the chief minister's post will be finalized in Delhi," he added.The incumbent Mahayuti alliance delivered a stunning performance in Maharashtra, winning 233 out of 288 seats and dealing a major blow to the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), reducing them to just 49 seats and rendering them unable to claim the post of Opposition Leader.The BJP emerged as the largest party with a record 132 seats, while Shiv Sena and NCP also strengthened their positions, securing 57 and 41 seats, respectively. Devendra Fadnavis, who spearheaded the BJP campaign to the remarkable victory, has emerged as a strong contender for the post of Chief Minister. Eknath Shinde, who cemented his position as a strong Maratha leader and achieved an impressive strike rate of 81 per cent, is also a frontrunner for the top post.



