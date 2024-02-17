CM Eknath Shinde Gets Emotional as Shiv Sainiks React to Son MP Shrikant Shinde's Speech, Watch Video

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde has done a lot of work in his early days, which has propelled him to the peak of Maharashtra politics, as stated by MP Shrikant Shinde at a Shiv Sena convention in Kolhapur. Shrikant Shinde mentioned that whenever there is a crisis in Kolhapur, Irshalwadi, or Konkan, Eknath Shinde is the first to respond. Dharamveer Anand Dighe took charge of the branch at a young age of 16-17. Shrikant Shinde emphasized that Eknath Shinde has continuously progressed since leading the branch.

During events, I am often asked to share a memory involving Eknath Shinde, but I find it challenging. I always saw him with Shiv Sainiks, never with us. Shrikant Shinde tearfully expressed his disappointment, stating that he had hoped for time with Eknath Shinde, which never materialized. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was also moved to tears on this occasion.



Witnessing the emotional atmosphere, Shiv Sainiks, including Shinde's family, were visibly touched. Commencing my party's journey with the chant 'Shiv Sena,' I recalled Eknath Shinde acknowledging in his speech how he started from a modest 10 by 10 joint family home in Kisan Nagar and ascended to the state's highest position through unwavering dedication and hard work.

"We both found liberation in our minds." - Eknath Shinde

Shiv Sena was my essence, and Shiv Sainiks were my family. I devoted my life to them, never dwelling on the future, always looking ahead. However, today, through Shrikanth's words, I revisited my past. The entire journey flashed before my eyes. As his speech concluded, a sense of relief washed over us both. Tears welled up in our eyes, as well as in the eyes of our Shiv Sena family. Eknath Shinde tweeted that his Shiv Sainiks were his steadfast companions through every joyous moment.