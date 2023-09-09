CM Eknath Shinde raises DA hike to 38 percent for MSRTC Employees

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde granted approval for raising the dearness allowance (DA) for ST employees from 34 percent to 38 percent. According to Maharashtra Chief Minister's Public Relation cell, this move will put a total additional burden of Rs 9 crore on the Maharashtra government.

MSRTC employees had been demanding a merger of the corporation into the state government so that they'll get the benefits like that of the state government employees. Though that demand was declined by the state government, CM Shinde decided to raise their dearness allowance in line with the state government employees.

The government is presently extending financial aid to cover the salaries of ST Corporation employees. The 4% increase in dearness allowance will result in an additional expenditure of Rs. 9 crore for the government. The central government employees are eagerly awaiting the dearness allowance (DA) hike that is expected to be announced in September 2023. The DA is currently at 42% and is expected to be hiked by 3% to 45%, effective from July 1, 2023.