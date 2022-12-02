CM Eknath Shinde says E-office system to implement in govt offices of Maha from Apr 1, 2023

Maharashtra sate chief minister Eknath Shinde has announced that E-Office system will be started in all government offices across the state from April 1, 2023 to make administrative work more dynamic and paperless.

According to the official press statement issued stated that on the lines of the Centre, the Chief Minister has given instructions to the administration to send government work files to four levels for decision in the state as well.

The announcement was made after Shinde held a meeting with the central administrative reforms and public grievances department Secretary V Srinivas in Mumbai.

While giving instructions to cooperate with the administration in preparing a good governance manual (Good Governance Manual) in the state, the Chief Minister also gave instructions to try to bring Maharashtra, which is ranked second in the good governance index in the country, to the first rank.

If the use of e-office system is started in all the government offices of the state, the work will speed up, besides, the work will be completely paperless, so there will be more ease, so the chief minister announced to start the e-office system in all the offices of the state from April 1.