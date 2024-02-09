CM Eknath Shinde Silent as State Reels from Back-to-Back Shootings, Murder

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde chose not to make any comment at today's function in Thane, despite two political shootings in a week. Meanwhile, opposition parties have been clamoring at the CM over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

Mauris Noronha shot dead a prominent leader of Shiv Sena UBT, Abhishek Ghosalkar, on a Facebook live stream. Noronha later died by suicide. They had come together to announce that they had buried their differences and made the decision to work together for the welfare of people.

The incident comes just a week after the Ulhasnagar incident where BJP leader Ganesh Gaikwad opened fire and injured Shiv Sena Shinde leader Mahesh Gaikwad. The two incidents have caused grave concern for the law and order situation in the state. Opposition is slamming the CM and the whole administration of unable to curb the serious crimes in the state. Many are demanding the resignation of Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis and alleging that “goonda raj” is going in the state.

Fadnavis, who is under fire asserted that there is now law and order breakdown. Fadnavis told that the incident is serious and happened due to personal fight. According to Fadnavis, opposition should not politicize the incident.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA and leader Aaditya Thackeray told, “There is a government of goons in the state. There is no law and order in the state. First the firing took place in Ulhasnagar and now in Mumbai.”

Meanwhile Minister of Industries Uday Samant defended the CM and stated that the opposition is defaming Shinde for no reason. In the press conference that was held in the morning, Samant informed reporters that this is a gang war going between UBT leaders and Shinde has nothing to do with it. “There is no reason to connect Shivsena and Shinde with this incident. “It’s an unfortunate incident and investigation is going on. There is no need to link this incident that took place due to personal rivalry with law and order situation. Saamna and Sanjay Raut have gloried Mauris,” told Samant.