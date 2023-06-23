CM Eknath Shinde to attend 'Shasan Aplya Dari' in Nanded on Sunday

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is scheduled to make a visit to the city on Sunday in order to actively engage in the 'Shasan Aplya Dari' campaign. This initiative is aimed at consolidating the accessibility of diverse government schemes and services in a single, convenient location. The event is set to take place at Abchalnagar Ground from 10 am to 5 pm.

During a recent venue inspection, Minister of Agriculture Abdul Sattar and Hemant Patil, MP of Hingoli Lok Sabha Constituency, expressed their support for the initiative. Patil elaborated on the campaign, highlighting that it would provide access to a range of government schemes associated with the tehsil office, Panchayat Samiti Department, Gram Panchayat, Agriculture, Integrated Child Development, Land Records, Veterinary, Education Department, MNREGA, Energy, Women and Child Development, and others. The objective is to enhance the public orientation of government schemes and expedite their implementation.

The presence of CM Shinde at the event carries significant importance for the public. MP Patil emphasized that the government prioritizes the economic, and social welfare and security of all citizens in the state. Several public welfare schemes have been announced, and he urged citizens to attend the camp and avail themselves of these initiatives.