CM Eknath Shinde will complete his entire term, not a day less, says Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed confidence that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde would complete his full term, even if he is disqualified as an MLA. Fadnavis stated that Shinde has a strong case and there is no question of disqualification. He also denied promises of the CM's chair to NCP leader Ajit Pawar when he joined the Sena-BJP government. Fadnavis dismissed a four-year-old video posted by the BJP as having no hidden message. Speaker Rahul Narwekar is expected to conclude the Shiv Sena MLAs disqualification proceedings by February 2024.

Maharashtra assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar will hold a hearing on Thursday for the Shiv Sena MLAs disqualification case. The petitions have been grouped together based on their cause of action to streamline the proceedings. Narwekar has instructed the Sena to provide him with the same information submitted to the Supreme Court. He is preparing to submit a revised schedule to the court, aiming to conclude the proceedings by February 2024. Narwekar will discuss the matter with the advocate general in Mumbai and the solicitor general in New Delhi before submitting the schedule on October 30.