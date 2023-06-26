CM Shinde announces Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia for Dapoli accident victims

A devastating accident occurred in Dapoli on Sunday evening, resulting in the loss of eight lives and injuring seven others. The incident occurred in Asud on the Dapoli-Harne road in Ratnagiri district when a fast-moving truck collided with a passenger rickshaw.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed his condolences & announced to give Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased from the CM's Relief Fund. He has also directed the administration to provide proper medical treatment to the injured at government expense, in a statement from the Chief Minister's Office.

As per reports, the rickshaw involved in the accident was carrying approximately 14-15 passengers. The truck, which was en route to Dapoli, collided with the heavily occupied Maximo rickshaw on its way to Harne. The accident occurred in the vicinity of the Joshi Baug area along the Dapoli-Harne road.

According to reports, the tragic incident claimed the lives of eight individuals, including two minors and the rickshaw driver, identified as Anil Sarang from Harne village. The injured victims have been admitted to the district hospital for medical treatment. Upon receiving the report of the incident, local authorities promptly arrived at the scene. However, according to local reports, the truck driver swiftly fled from the location right after the accident occurred. In response, the Dapoli Police initiated an immediate investigation into the matter.