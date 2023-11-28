CM Shinde assures compensation for 90,000 hectares of damaged crops

Many states experienced heavy rainfall. As per the report given by the agricultural department, around 90,000 hectares of crops were impacted due to this rain. Buldhana was the most affected district, with about 34,000 hectares affected, while Nashik and Nagar also suffered.

According to the Agriculture Department, Excessive rainfall and hailstorms have caused damage to crops in 17 districts. Due to low-pressure belts in the Arabian Sea, there was rain on Saturday and Sunday. Except for Vidarbha, all districts recorded rainfall. As per the weather forecast reports, this rain is expected to continue in the state until November 30, crops could suffer further damage. The possibility of a cold wave has also increased due to the rain.

The government will send compensation.

CM Shinde asked officials to do an immediate assessment of the damaged crops. District officials have to submit reports. After estimating the initial damage, the state government will be discussing compensation for the damage.

District-wise rainfall (in millimeters)

Thane - 18

Palghar - 26

Nashik - 27

Dhule - 26

Nandurbar - 62

Jalgaon - 32

Nagar - 31

Pune - 14

Sambhajinagar - 61

Jalna - 71

Beed - 27

Nanded - 36

Parbhani - 65

Buldhana - 60

Akola - 32

Washim - 50

Amravati - 14

Yavatmal - 27

20 deaths in Gujarat

Heavy rains have caused havoc in many parts of Gujarat. In all 20 people died due to electric shocks. 4 in Dahod, 3 in Bharuch, 2 in Tapi, and 1 each in Ahmedabad, Amreli, Banaskantha, Botad, Kheda, Mehsana, Panchmahal, Sabarkantha, Surat, Surendranagar, and Dwarka."