CM Yogi Adityanath interacts with industry leaders in Mumbai and invites for UP Investors Summit

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath interacted with industry leaders in Mumbai and invited them for Uttar Pradesh Investors Summit.

According to a report of TOI, Uttar Pradesh is set to organize the summit in Lucknow from February 10 to 12. Yogi Adityanath said that the state has made 25 sectorial policies and it has atmosphere required for investment, including inter-connectivity and rail network.

When our government was formed in 2017, the financial condition of the state was extremely poor. We made some plans and called up the banks, but the credit was so poor that the banks didn't respond. Today I am delighted to

inform you that everything has changed in UP. Today, we are a revenue-surplus state. We've more than doubled our annual budget, he told the industry leaders.

I have come to tell all of you today that we will offer all possible help to you in Uttar Pradesh. We will give resources from everywhere and will give better environment.