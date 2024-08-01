Coastal Road to Bandra Worli Sea Link Delayed; New Completion Timeline Set

The southbound lane of the Coastal Road connecting to the Bandra Worli Sea Link (BWSL) was expected to open by the end of July, but the project has missed its deadline. The completion of this connector is now anticipated to take an additional couple of months.

In June, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the site and directed officials to expedite work to meet the original deadline. The Bow Arch String Girder for the southbound lanes was installed on April 26, 2024, followed by a second installation on May 15.

Despite these efforts, the opening has been delayed due to heavy rainfall in July, which hampered resurfacing and other tasks. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has indicated that more time is needed to finish the project.

Previously, the distance between the Coastal Road and the Bandra-Worli Sea Link piers was increased from 60 meters to 120 meters to minimize disruptions for local fishermen.