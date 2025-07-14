‘Code Pink’ Protocol Introduced in Maharashtra Hospitals Amid Rise in Infant Abductions

To prevent theft of newborn babies in all the govt medical colleges and their associated hospitals. new rules have been established. Code Pink, A new protocol will be activated for finding abducted infants. Hospitals will have specific guidelines for prenatal care, delivery rooms, operating rooms, postpartum care, and neonatal intensive care units. The Dean or Medical Superintendent will conduct monthly security checks and produce quarterly reports. Through these Maharashtra government seeks to address the rise in baby kidnappings.

As reported by FPJ Medical Education and Ayush will oversees implementation of these protocols, on other hand medical superintendents must regularly evaluate and report on security measures. The protocol applies hospital-wide, with emphasis on complex deliveries. Despite varying security systems, large, high-volume hospitals still have concerns about complying with new regulations.

How Does Code Pink Work?

Once the missing complaint of baby reported code pink will be activated. following which nurse will crosscheck the theft and inform the head nurse and alert the doctors and medical superintendent. Code Pink notification will on the phone operators spreading the word across the hospital to all employees.

Security will initiate a search, securing entrances and alerting staff. Suspicious individuals will be detained, and all bags and vehicles will be inspected. The nearest police station will be notified. "Code Pink" remains active for two hours or until the child is found, at which point security will announce "Code Pink All Clear."