'Come In Power First Then....': Maratha Activist Manoj Jarange Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Comments on Reservation

Manoj Jarange Patil, a prominent leader advocating for Maratha reservation, criticized Congress leader and opposition figure Rahul Gandhi over his previous comments regarding the cancellation of reservations. Rahul Gandhi had made a statement during his US tour, which drew sharp reactions from many. Jarange, while addressing the media at Antarwali Sarati, expressed his disapproval, remarking, "They don’t seem to know what they are saying while standing abroad. Their issue is political and has no relevance to us. How can you talk about canceling reservations before even coming into power?"

Jarange also condemned ongoing political protests, particularly targeting Barshi MLA Raut’s 'thiya' agitation, which he linked to the influence of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. He claimed that these agitations were orchestrated at the behest of Fadnavis, asserting that the Maratha community is well aware of the ongoing struggles. Jarange went on to warn that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) might face severe consequences, stating, “The society is watching everything, and BJP’s end is near.”

Also Read: Mumbai to Get Its 7th Vande Bharat Express on Pune-Kolhapur Route

Speaking about his commitment to the cause of farmers and the Maratha community, Jarange emphasized that he has been protesting for over a year, without any personal political ambition. He responded strongly to Prasad Lad's comments, cautioning him, "Wait a little, it will derail your political career." Further criticizing Devendra Fadnavis, Jarange expressed his disappointment, stating, “I thought he was like Chanakya, but he only appears brilliant in bursts.” He challenged Fadnavis and the BJP to fulfill their promises regarding the Maratha reservation, warning that failure to do so would have serious consequences for their political future.