Compound wall collapse in Thane district damages four vehicles

On Friday, in Maharashtra's Thane district, a section of a housing society's compound wall collapsed onto four vehicles, causing damage, according to an official. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported in the incident that took place around 11:30 am in the Gholai Nagar area of Kalwa.

A portion of the compound wall of the housing society collapsed, damaging four vehicles parked by its side, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the civic disaster management cell.

As a precautionary measure, the area around the wall has been cordoned off, he added.