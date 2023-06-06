Concerns mount as crocodile deaths persist in Ratnagiri's Jagbudi river

Another crocodile has been discovered lifeless near the Bhoste Bridge in the Jagbudi River, which runs adjacent to Khed town in the Ratnagiri district. This marks the seventh occurrence of crocodile deaths in the Jagbudi River over the past few months. Concerns have been raised regarding whether pollution in the river is responsible for these fatalities.

After each incident, forest officials have conducted an on-site investigation and performed autopsies at a veterinary hospital. However, as of now, the post-mortem reports for the crocodiles have not been received, leaving the exact cause of death unknown. This lack of clarity raises concerns. Despite these ongoing incidents of crocodile deaths, it appears that both the forest department and the environment department are not taking the matter seriously.

Today, around 3 pm (Tuesday, June 6), motorists noticed a floating crocodile in the river near the bridge of Jagbudi Bhoste village and promptly alerted the city administration and the forest department. Khed forester Suresh Upre and his team swiftly arrived at the location and transported the crocodile to a veterinary hospital for post-mortem examination.

A similar incident occurred three months ago, and since then, multiple crocodile carcasses have been discovered floating in the Jagbudi River. Now, once again, a giant crocodile has been found lifeless in the same riverbed.