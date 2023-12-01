Condom shortage looms in Maharashtra as NACO disrupts supplies for seven months

The Mumbai District AIDS Control Society (MDACS) distributes seven lakh free condoms every month to social organizations and counselling centres in Mumbai, while the National AIDS Control Organization (NACO) supplies condoms to the society. A massive public awareness campaign was launched to promote the use of condoms for safe relationships.

Shortage in the state:

The state requires 32 million condoms every year. NACO procures condoms and distributes them to states. However, for the last seven months, NACO has disrupted supplies. Consequently, there is a shortage of free condoms across the state.

Awareness in college gatherings:

The society is reaching out to colleges to provide scientific information about the disease to young college students. Interestingly, the counselling officer of the society will visit college gatherings to raise awareness on the issue. Approximately 150 colleges will be contacted for this purpose. A few months ago, the society participated in Malhar, an inter-college festival held at Xavier's College, to inform about the ill effects of HIV and the measures to be taken to maintain a safe relationship.

Distribution by the Society:

- April: 5,68,320

- May: 8,02,800

- June: 5,99,280

- July: 7,95,132

- August: 7,23,120

- September: 6,10,560

- October: 6,68,886

No shortage of condoms in Mumbai:

“Mumbai usually needs 6-7 lakh condoms per month so far, but due to some reason, NACO said it will not supply it in November. Therefore, seven lakh condoms will have to be purchased. Even today, we have enough condom stock to last eight days. There is no shortage,” says Dr. Vijaykumar Karanjkar, Officer, Mumbai District AIDS Control Society.