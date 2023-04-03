Congress leader Ashok Chavan may join BJP, claims Shiv Sena MLA

Sanjay Shirsat, an MLA from the Shinde faction of Shiv Sena led by chief minister Eknath Shinde, has made a significant statement. He claimed that Ashok Chavan, a senior Congress leader and former chief minister, is likely to join the BJP before the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Shirsat provided reasons to support his claim while responding to TV9 Marathi on April 3rd.

Sanjay Shirsat stated that there is a lack of consistency within the Congress party, as its members, such as Ashok Chavan, Nana Patole, and Balasaheb Thorat, do not have good relationships with each other. due to this, Shirsat believes that Chavan might switch to the BJP before the Lok Sabha elections after considering the recent political developments. Shirsat added that Chavan, being a significant leader, is not receiving the appropriate treatment within the Congress party.

Shirsat further added, "If Vikhe Patil joins the Congress, then Balasaheb Thorat might switch to the BJP. This is their reverse mathematics, which creates doubt about them. However, Ashok Chavan might have a different mentality, and he might surely join the BJP."