Congress Leaders Must Attend Ayodhya Ram Temple Ceremony if Invited: Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena

Underlining that the Congress' soul is Hindu, the Shiv Sena (UBT) urged that leaders from the Congress should participate in the consecration ceremony of the Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya. The Shiv Sena encouraged Congress leaders to attend the event if they have received special invitations, suggesting a setting aside of political differences for the auspicious occasion.

In an editorial in party mouthpiece Saamana, the Shiv Sena (UBT) took a dig at the BJP, saying the Babri mosque wouldn't have been brought down if the prime minister at that time was from that party.

P V Narasimha Rao was the prime minister when the structure was razed in December 1992. If Congress has received any special invitation for the Ram temple consecration ceremony then it (the leaders) should go to Ayodhya. What is wrong with it? the editorial asked.

The Congress never opposed the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. Former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi was of the opinion that Ram temple should be constructed in Ayodhya. It was on the instructions of Rajiv Gandhi that the famous serial Ramayan was telecast on Doordarshan, the editorial said.

The Congress president, Mallikarjun Kharge, and the parliamentary party chairperson, Sonia Gandhi, have received invitations to attend the consecration ceremony scheduled for January 22. The Congress, on Friday, announced that a decision regarding their participation in the event would be made at an appropriate time. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha, has also been extended an invitation to the ceremony.

