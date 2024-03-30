Congress Set for Another Jolt: 'Prominent Leader' Expected to Join BJP, Claims Sudhir Mungantiwar

Many opposition leaders, including the Congress, seem to be following the path of the BJP or its allies. A few days ago, veteran Congress leader and former chief minister Ashok Chavan joined the BJP and the Congress suffered a setback in Marathwada. Congress leader and former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil Chakurkar's daughter-in-law Archana Patil Chakurkar will join the BJP in Mumbai on Saturday. Earlier, she had also met Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis before formally joining the party. "I am not taking names, but if a very big Congress leader comes to our party tomorrow, his experience will benefit, right?" BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar claimed that many people will come to make such a provocative statement.

What did Mungantiwar say?

Mungantiwar said, "Do Se Bhale Chaar, what's wrong with that? If people from other parties come to our party, we are the ones who grow up in the end. So I think there's no question, what do you need? I am not taking names, but if a very big Leader of the Congress comes to our party tomorrow, his experience will be beneficial, right? At the end of the day, everyone has some qualities." When asked that question, Mungantiwar claimed that a lot of people would be joining the party. He was speaking to TV9 Marathi.

Girish Mahajan's Claims

"There will be Sanjay Nirupam, there are many leaders who will be in the BJP, will be in our allies, they are eager to come. We will see this in the next 8-10 days. Many big leaders will join us. The truth is that no one is ready to stay in this party now. No one now believes in his leadership in the state, his leadership in the country. That's why now everyone wants us to be mainstream. Work with Modiji. Therefore, many veteran leaders will continue to join our party, our allies till the Lok Sabha elections," BJP leader Girish Mahajan has said.

