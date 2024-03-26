Congress Suffers Another Blow in Gadchiroli as Former MLA Namdev Usendi Resigns

Gadchiroli: There has been a lot of resentment in the Congress over the Lok Sabha nominations. After Dr. Chanda and Dr. Nitin Kodwate joined the BJP, now-former MLA Dr. Namdev Usendi hoisted the banner of rebellion. This has dealt another blow to the Congress here. Congress. Unhappy with the announcement of Namdev Kirsan's candidature, Dr. Usendi has leveled serious allegations against Congress leaders. On March 26, he claimed that money was used in the party for ticket distribution.



Dr. Namdev Usendi has resigned from the post of Congress tribal regional president. He said at a press conference that he has not yet resigned from the primary membership and will take further decisions in consultation with party workers. Former zilla parishad president Bandopant Mallelwar, Sandeep Surjagade, and others were present on the occasion. Dr. Usendi was elected from Gadchiroli assembly constituency on a Congress ticket in 2009. He then tried his luck in the Lok Sabha elections both in 2014 and 2019 but failed.

Meanwhile, he was contesting the Congress for the third time, but he was sidelined and replaced by state general secretary Dr. Namdev Kirsan. Offended by this, Dr. Usendi resigned as congress tribal president. He then leveled serious allegations against the state-level leaders of Congress. He alleged that he suspected that nominations were being distributed on the basis of money. He said he was sidelined by the politics of bickering in the factionalism of two senior leaders.

"He may have resigned from the post as the workload increased. Their allegations are against the state-level leaders, only they will answer. "

- Mahendra Brahmanwade, District President Congress