Congress targets CM Eknath Shinde over YouTuber Elvish Yadav's rave party controversy

In a recent development, YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner, Elvish Yadav, found himself amidst controversy as the Noida police filed an FIR against him for allegedly organizing a rave party involving prohibited snake venom.

On the same day, the Maharashtra Congress released a photograph of Yadav at the official residence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, raising questions about his presence there. Yadav was invited to perform a puja during the Ganesh festival, sparking criticism from the opposition party.

Atul Londhe, the chief spokesperson of Maharashtra Congress, expressed concerns about Yadav's invitation, questioning whether the chief minister's residence had become a sanctuary for alleged criminals.

“Is the chief minister’s residence now a tourist spot for criminals? A…YouTuber like Elvish Yadav who is accused of organising rave parties with snake drugs was specially invited for a puja at the CM’s official residence,” Atul Londheposted on X.

Londhe also shared a photo of former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis with an alleged criminal, Baba Bodke, taken inside Varsha, the CM's official residence.

Leader of Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar also posted a photo of Yadav, questioning the chief minister's decision to make him a role model for the state's youth.

Elvish Yadav gained fame after winning Bigg Boss OTT 2, a reality show hosted by Bollywood actor Salman Khan. After his victory, he appeared in the music video "Hum Toh Deewane" alongside Urvashi Rautela. Presently, he is all set to participate in the reality show "Temptation Island," which is scheduled to premiere on November 3 on Jio Cinema.