Coronavirus: "BJP will be responsible for third covid wave in the country", says nawab Malik

Over the last few days, corona patients have been on the rise across the country once again. It also has a significant number of patients infected with the Omicron variant. It is also feared that the spread of Omicron or Corona could reach its peak in February. In addition, the country's Election Commission has emphasized on holding election programs in five states as planned. Against the backdrop of all these developments, NCP leader and state minister Nawab Malik has once again targeted the Modi government at the Center and the BJP. If there is a third wave of corona in the country, then BJP will be responsible for it, said Nawab Malik. The Omicron variant of the Corona has spread to most of the states in the country. This has raised concerns on the one hand, and on the other hand, the campaign for Assembly elections in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Uttarakhand is going on in full swing. These campaigns seem to be getting bigger and bigger. For this Nawab Malik has attacked BJP.

The number of patients is increasing in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The Prime Minister is telling people to keep social distance, to wear masks. But the BJP is not listening to them. In Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is gathering thousands of people. Their campaigns do not stop. In other states, the second wave came during the elections, and it is clear that the BJP will have a hand in creating the third wave, Malik said.