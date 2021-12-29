Coronavirus: Covid cases will increase in Jan-Feb, says Rajesh Tope

In the last one or two months after the second wave of Corona subsided, life in the state was returning to normal. However, in the last few days, the sudden increase in the number of corona patients in Mumbai and Maharashtra has once again raised concerns. Meanwhile, state health minister Rajesh Tope on Tuesday told the assembly that he was concerned about the situation of covid in the state. In Maharashtra, the number of corona patients may increase in January and February, fears Rajesh Tope. Giving information about corona status in the state, Rajesh Tope said that so far 167 omicron patients have been found in the state. Today, the number of corona cases in the state, which was between 600-700, has increased dramatically. 1600 new patients have been found in the state. Therefore, if the cases continues to increase, then the speed of omicron doubles in a day or two. Today, the number of patients seems to be low. However, if the number of patients increases, the number of patients will double and the number of patients will increase drastically and the month of January-February will see a huge increase in the number of patients. Therefore, we all need to be careful regarding Omicron, appealed Rajesh Tope.

A few days back, Health Minister Rajesh Tope had expressed fears that if there was a third wave of corona in the state, it would be Omicron wave. Meanwhile, the number of corona patients in the state has been steadily increasing for the last few days, with 2,172 corona patients being registered in the state yesterday. In Mumbai, 1,377 corona cases were reported on Tuesday, while one patient died. At present 5803 patients are undergoing treatment in the city suburbs.