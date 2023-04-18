Coronavirus: Maharashtra to buy 2 lakh vials of vaccine from Bharat Biotech

The Maharashtra government will buy two lakh vials of COVID-19 vaccines from Bharat Biotech amid a rise in cases, an official said on Monday. As an exceptional case, the state government issued an order relaxing some conditions for the procurement of the vials of the vaccines, he said.

As per the order, the Maharashtra government will buy two lakhs of vials of COVID-19 vaccine from the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech at the rate of ₹341.25 per vial. Administrative approval has been given for the procurement of the vials at a total cost of ₹6.82 crore," he said. Maharashtra on Monday reported 505 COVID-19 cases, which took the tally to 81,56,344, while the death toll stood unchanged at 1,48,479, a health department official said.On Sunday, Maharashtra had reported 650 COVID-19 cases and two fatalities, he pointed out.Mumbai circle led with 262 cases, followed by 90 in Pune circle, 86 in Aurangabad circle, 39 in Akola circle, 12 in Nashik circle, seven in Kolhapur circle, six in Latur circle and three in Aurangabad circle, he said.