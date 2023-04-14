Counterfeit Rs 500 notes discovered during payment transaction in Nashik

During a payment transaction at Kotak Mahindra Bank's Thattenagar College Road branch in Nashik City, a customer presented five hundred rupee notes to the cashier. However, upon inspection, it was discovered that seven of the notes were counterfeit. This incident has raised concerns that a significant operation may be involved in the distribution of fake currency notes in Nashik's market.

Sangita Chinawale's complaint stated that Ramesh Shah visited the College Road branch of Kotak Mahindra Bank to make a payment, but during the transaction, it was discovered that seven 500 rupee notes in his possession were counterfeit. Following this, Chinawale, who works at the bank, reported the incident to the Gangapur police station. The police have since registered a case against an unknown individual, and Assistant Police Inspector Narendra Baisane is currently investigating the matter.