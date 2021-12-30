COVID-19: Maharashtra CM holds emergency review meeting with task force
By ANI | Published: December 30, 2021 05:51 PM2021-12-30T17:51:02+5:302021-12-30T18:00:07+5:30
An emergency meeting of the Maharashtra COVID-19 Task Force is underway and is chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.
The meeting was held in view of rising COVID-19 cases in the state.
The Mumbai Police on Thursday has imposed Section 144 in the city starting from today till January 7.As per the new COVID-19 restrictions, prohibition has been placed on New Year's celebrations, parties in any closed or open space including restaurants, hotels, bars, pubs, resorts and clubs from December 30 to January 7.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app