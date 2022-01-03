COVID-19: Mumbai schools to remain shut for classes 1 to 9, 11 till Jan 31

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to shut down schools for classes 1 to 9 and 11 till January 31.

However, schools for classes 10 and 12 will run according to the normal schedule. BMC has allowed online classes for others.

"Mumbai is the financial capital of India and as a result, people from all over the country come here which has led to the increase in COVID-19 cases. We have seen that 16 per cent of children are infected with COVID-19 in Mumbai. So we have decided to close the schools", said Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar.

"The vaccination drive for children aged 15 to 18 will continue as it is. The children would be called from their house according to their turn", added the Mayor.

On Sunday, Mumbai recorded 8,063 new cases taking the total cases to 29,819. Maharashtra recorded a total of 510 Omicron cases till now.

( With inputs from ANI )

