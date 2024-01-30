COVID-19 Scam Case: ED to Question Former Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar and Sanjay Raut's Brother Today

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) will question former Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar and Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut's brother Sandeep Raut today (January 30) in connection with the COVID-19 body bag scam case and the COVID-19 Khichdi scam case, according to the news agency ANI. The probe agency issued summonses to Sandeep Raut for questioning in connection with the Khichdi COVID-19 scam case on Sunday, January 28.

Sandeep Raut, brother of Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, and Kishori Pednekar have been asked to appear at the federal agency's office on January 30, Tuesday. Former Mumbai Mayor and Uddhav Thackeray faction leader Kishori Pednekar was summoned in connection with the COVID-19 body bag scam case.

Mumbai | Enforcement Directorate will question former Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar and Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut's brother Sandeep Raut today, in the Covid body bag scam case and Covid Khichdi scam case, respectively. — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2024

Meanwhile, the decision that the central agency will take regarding Pednekar and Raut will come after the inquiry. Earlier, on January 18, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Suraj Chavan and a close aide of party leader Aaditya Thackeray were sent to ED custody in the case. Suraj Chavan was alleged to have been involved in financial irregularities worth Rs. 1 crore linked to the distribution of 'khichdi' to migrant workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.