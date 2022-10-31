CR to run maximum number of trains for special festivals

The Central Railway (CR) is running the highest ever number of special train in its history during puja, Diwali and Chhath festival. Apart from regular trains, CR has arranged 258 special trains to clear the extra rush of passengers during the festival.

According to a report of TOI, this excludes 16 festival special trains run by other railway between Jaynagar and Mumbai, Nanded and Pune, and Chhapra and Panvel. Central Railway has planned special trains to various destinations like Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Malda town, Ballia, Danapur, Patliputra, Madgaon, Nagpur, etc, said CR chief spokesperson Shivaji Sutar.

Of the 258 special trains, 103 trains have already ferried passengers to their destinations and the remaining 155 will serve passengers till November end. Of these, 14 festival specials are running as totally unreserved, Sutar informed.