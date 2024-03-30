Cyber Fraudsters Dupe Thane Woman of Rs 4.43 Lakh in Stock Trading Scam

The Kapurbawdi police station has registered a case under the Information Technology Act against unknown mobile phone users for allegedly duping a 37-year-old woman from Lodha Amara, Kolshet Road, Thane West. According to the complaint filed by the victim, between February 13, 2024, and March 7, 2024, an unknown person called her and added her to a WhatsApp group named "Stock Market Elite22." The accused then sent her two websites, luring her with the promise of higher profits if she engaged in share trading through those sites.

The complainant stated that the accused instructed her to transfer a total of Rs. 4,84,637 online. While the accused returned Rs. 41,329 to her, they failed to refund the remaining Rs. 4,43,308, thereby cheating her financially.Based on the victim's complaint, the Kapurbawdi police have registered a case (Crime No. 335/2024) against the unknown mobile phone users under Sections 66(C), 66(D) of the Information Technology Act, 2000, and Section 34 of the Indian Penal Code. Kapurbawdi police are investigating the case further.