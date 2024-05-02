‘Dada Is A Changed Man, Should’ve Started Own Party If Wanted To Quit’: Ajit Pawar’s Brother Shriniwas Pawar’s Renewed Attack Against Him

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 2, 2024 05:19 PM

ir="ltr">Amidst the intensifying poll battle in Baramati, the rift within the Pawar family has burst into the open. Shriniwas Pawar, brother of Ajit Pawar, has once again taken aim at him, suggesting that if Ajit wanted to leave the party, he should have formed his own. He added that 'Dada' (Ajit Pawar) seems to have forgotten the support Sharad Pawar has extended to him and the family.

In an interview with journalist Prashant Kadam, Shriniwas Patil spoke out on several issues.

"The Pawar family and Baramati owe their prominence to Sharad Pawar. Ajit Pawar is a part of this legacy. Normally, we refrain from intervening, but when a clash between 'Dada' and 'Saheb' emerged, we had to speak. Saheb has cared for us for the past 60 years, both for Dada and us. Dada was closest to Saheb, yet he made this decision,” Ajit Pawar’s brother told Kadam.

"At first, I supported Dada. But when he informed me he intended to field Vahini (Sunetra Pawar) against Supriya, it was a turning point for me. Supriya Sule has been representing Baramati in Delhi effectively for 17 years. My entire family and I urged him not to go through with it."

Responding to his criticism by Ajit Pawar, he said, "I recently heard him express confusion over why I am speaking out against him. He knows well why. I warned him against turning this into a family feud. Our family is known across the state for our harmonious relations. So why create such discord now, especially when we're all over 60?"

"Several senior family members and I tried to dissuade him, but he didn't listen. He was set on his course, even making statements against Saheb."

Discussing his recent speech that went viral, Shriniwas Patil said, "I was with some old school friends when I overheard them saying, 'Now that Saheb is old, Dada will do our work.' It hurt because I know how much Saheb has personally helped them. They know it too. My speech was born out of that hurt."

Responding to Ajit Pawar's comment that he's supporting Sharad Pawar to secure his son's MLA position, Shriniwas Pawar remarked, "That's not a comment from Dada, but from a politician. It was meant to discourage him (his son). Whether it's Rohit (Pawar) or Yugen, they're like sons to him. Commenting on them isn't right. But I, too, am struggling to understand why Dada is behaving like this lately."

"He's changed. He wasn't like this. He was always a family man, always smiling. You wouldn't believe it, but he was Supriya's favourite brother among us. It was mutual. But this split between them is unfortunate for our family."

The BJP wanted to finish Sharad Pawar and used a family member to do so, Shriniwas Pawar stressed.

"He claimed his sisters were troubled by agency raids. But then he allied with those who conducted the raids. Does that make sense?" he asked about Ajit Pawar’s justification of switching sides.

"But the people in Baramati love Sharad Pawar deeply. Even we get emotional hearing people talk about how he has won their hearts."

On Ajit Pawar’s extensive campaign in Baramati and several videos of him allegedly trying to threaten voters, Shriniwas Pawar said, "Now he (Ajit Pawar) has learned tricks like those of the BJP. How to threaten people, how to say, 'I'll halt your work if you don't vote.' Baramati residents are wise. They were initially scared, but now they're rallying behind Sharad Pawar. In Sharad Pawar's 60 years of politics, he has never threatened opponents or voters during elections. Even if people sit in my car, they're threatened that their son will be transferred somewhere. Some have actually been transferred. Initially, it upset me, but now we laugh about it."

Disputing the claims of Sharad Pawar's willingness to ally with the BJP and assertions that he sent Ajit Pawar with them in 2019, only to retract later, Shriniwas Pawar stated, "Ajit Pawar and his allies are only telling half-truths about Sharad Pawar and past incidents. It's not true that Saheb sent them to the BJP. Saheb doesn't talk much. It might have been a political strategy to keep in touch with both parties to maintain leverage. Just because you were sent to discuss something with them doesn't mean you have the authority to make decisions. I was with Ajit Pawar during the 2019 morning oath-taking. If Saheb supported it, why wasn't anyone else from the family present?"

"I don't think Saheb supported the 2019 oath-taking,” Shriniwas Pawar said.

He also went on to say that some of the things said by his brother about Sharad Pawar hurt him."I was hurt by the statements made about Saheb. 'You should retire, do kirtan, when will you fight your last election.' Such things hurt."

"If you wanted to leave the party, you should've started your own. Saheb wouldn't have been hurt. Taking away Saheb's party hasn't been well received by people. The results will reflect that on June 4,” he asserted.

Shriniwas Patil also mentioned that Ajit Pawar was Kaki's (Sharad Pawar's wife) favourite, and it was she who arranged his marriage with Sunetra Pawar. "He was closest to Kaki and Saheb. He lived with them during his childhood."

Shriniwas Pawar expressed confidence that the people of Baramati would stand with Sharad Pawar in this election. "Sharad Pawar has built what Baramati is today. Of course, Dada has contributed, but Saheb laid the foundation and elevated Baramati nationally. Dada furthered it, but Saheb resides in the hearts of Baramati's people."Open in app