Death toll rises to seven in Raigad pharm factory blast; NDRF recovers bodies

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) recovered seven bodies from the premises of Blue Jet Healthcare Limited Company in the Mahad MIDC area of Raigad district. The recovery followed a devastating explosion that occurred around 10:30 a.m. on Friday, leading to a fierce blaze engulfing the pharmaceutical company. Initially, four casualties were reported, but the death toll rose to seven after the discovery of three more bodies earlier today, according to ANI reports.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the explosion was triggered by a gas leak, causing a series of blasts due to the chemicals stored on the site. The exact cause is yet to be determined, and the company has not issued an official statement about the incident. Rescue operations are ongoing, with concerns raised about potential fatalities as some individuals are feared to be trapped inside the building.

Local police, along with the fire brigade and NDRF teams, promptly responded to the emergency. Firefighters battled the flames, successfully extinguishing the fire. A joint effort is underway to locate the missing workers and assess the extent of the damage. Further details on the incident are awaited as investigations continue.