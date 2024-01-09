Dehu Road Missing Person Case Takes a Dark Turn: Mother-in-Law Revealed as Architect of Murder Plot

In a startling turn of events, the Dehu Road police have uncovered a chilling murder plot behind what was initially reported as a missing person case. The 19-year-old woman, who initially claimed her husband was missing, is now believed to have been complicit in a conspiracy with her mother to eliminate her allegedly abusive spouse.

The victim, who had relocated with his wife to Dehugaon to escape domestic abuse and assault, fell prey to a meticulously planned scheme. It was revealed that the mother-in-law collaborated with her former boyfriend to orchestrate the brutal murder of the victim.

On January 30, 2022, the mother's ex-boyfriend lured the victim to a secluded location, where he reportedly attacked him with a sickle before delivering a fatal blow with a stone. The lifeless body was then disposed of in a drainage chamber.

The entire plot came to light as inconsistencies in the mother-in-law's statements and behavior during the missing person investigation raised suspicions. Police scrutiny into her changing companions and contradictory responses during questioning led to a deeper probe.

Senior Police Inspector Varsharani Patil confirmed the shocking involvement of the mother-in-law and her former boyfriend in orchestrating the entire scheme with the intention of putting an end to the victim's alleged domestic abuse.

The case is now being further investigated, and both suspects are likely to face charges related to the murder and conspiracy to commit the heinous act. The chilling revelation sheds light on the dark underbelly of domestic abuse and the extreme measures some individuals may resort to in seeking justice.