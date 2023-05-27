Delhi Metro Rail Corporation to run Mumbai’s first underground metro line

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation will run Mumbai’s first underground metro link, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation said Friday.The 10-year contract for Mumbai Metro’s Line 3, from Colaba to SEEPZ, was awarded after an international competitive bidding process in which the DMRC emerged as the lowest successful bidder.

The DMRC will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the line including the running of trains, maintenance of the trains and the metro systems infrastructure, and ensuring the safety of passengers.They will be governed by key performance indicators (KPIs) to ensure clean, efficient, and hustle-free services to Mumbaikars," it stated. Awarding the operation and maintenance contract was a "significant milestone for the MMRC in making the line operations", the release said. The DMRC is a pioneer in the metro rail sector in India, having successfully operated and maintained the Delhi metro for over two decades.