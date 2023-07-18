Demolition of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's welcome arch sparks outrage, 150 fmilies leave Sangli's Bedag village

More than 150 families from Bedag in Sangli's Miraj taluka have left the village for Mumbai. The gram panchayat demolished Babasaheb Ambedkar's welcome arch, triggering a protest between the gram panchayat and the Dalit community. They have departed for Mumbai, leaving their locked houses behind, with their bags packed.

In the Bedag village of Miraj taluka in Sangli, the welcome arch of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar was being constructed by the Dalit community. The Bedag gram panchayat had also granted permission for the construction of the arch. However, on June 16, the gram panchayat abruptly stopped the construction work on the arch. Subsequently, there was opposition from the Dalit community in the district regarding this incident.

Tension prevailed in the village following the demolition of the structure. Subsequently, Ambedkarite activists from the district, including Bedag villagers, organized a protest demanding action against those involved, including the sarpanch responsible for demolishing the arch.

Allegations have been made against the administration, including sarpanch Umesh Patil, for providing support to the involved individuals. In the village where the erection of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar's memorial is being prevented, facing opposition and denial of justice, the Bedag villagers decided to leave the village directly. They had also submitted a memorandum to the district authorities regarding this matter.

In response to the situation, families from the Dalit community have left the village due to unresolved issues. They express their lack of faith in the justice system in Sangli and have chosen to seek justice in Mumbai. Accompanied by their children and belongings, they have departed from the village. They are demanding relocation and rehabilitation to another village from Bedag village.