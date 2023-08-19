Dengue claims life in Nagpur: Rising cases spark health concerns

The dengue outbreak in Nagpur city and its district has taken a distressing turn with the loss of a life. Satish Patil (34), a Yerkheda resident in Kamptee taluka, succumbed to dengue on Saturday. Sub-district hospital records reveal that Kamptee near Nagpur witnessed four dengue cases in July, followed by a surge in August.

Satish's health deteriorated rapidly on Friday, prompting his admission to a private hospital in Kamptee. With his condition critical, doctors referred him to Nagpur where he tragically passed away on Saturday afternoon. A cable man by profession, Satish was unmarried.

In parallel, Nagpur city recorded an alarming spike in suspected dengue cases, with 1,245 reported over the last 15 days, compared to 566 in July. Presently, there are 1,801 cases. The similarity of symptoms to dengue has fueled concern among households. As authorities strive to manage the situation, the community remains vigilant in the face of this escalating health crisis.