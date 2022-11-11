Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis says Maha govt to promote natural farming

Maharashtra state deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the state government was going to promote natural farming. Fadnavis said that trainers from the state would be sent to Haryana to learn the agriculture practice nd spread the knowledge to farmers here.

According to a report of TOI, Devendra Fadnavis was speaking at a programme in Nashik, he said that Archarya Devvrat, the governor of Gujarat, during a programme in Maharashtra explained to the farmers the difference between organic and the natural farming.

Natural farming focuses on lowering input costs and growing quality food which was free from any kind of pesticides and fertilizers. We had carried out the programme in select districts in the past, and we will now bring more area under cultivation for which our trainers will soon visit the farms in Haryana where Acharya Devvrat is practicing it , Fadnavis further stated.

