Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis says President signs MHADA Act amendment bill, paves way for redevelopment of cessed buildings

More than 50 buildings in Mumbai that were declared dangerous but whose redevelopment was stuck have got relief with the President of India signing the bill amending the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Act 1976, said deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The President of India signed the amendments in the MHADA Act 1976, giving preference to the owner or the tenants of a residential building to submit a proposal for redevelopment once it is categorised by the civic body as dangerous for living, Fadnavis informed If the residents or owner fail to submit any proposal for its redevelopment, the MHADA has now been empowered to take the project in its hands for the same, Fadnavis tweeted.

The president has cleared the way for the redevelopment of cessed buildings in the metropolis, he added. These 56 buildings were paying cess (a kind of levy), but their redevelopment was stuck despite being categorised as dangerous structures.