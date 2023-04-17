Designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee's new flagship store in Mumbai

Sabyasachi Mukherjee is a brand in his own right, widely known for his well-known Indian bridal wear has opened a new store in Mumbai's iconic Horniman Circle. Sprawling over 25,000 sq.ft, it is his largest flagship yet.

Sabyasachi is a celebration of slow authentic luxury, of the handmade and the finest of Indian craftsmanship. A brand that revels in India's legacy but with a uniquely modern perspective, capturing what was and what is, with a single-minded vision to create modern heirlooms.

Bringing the ideals of fine culture back to this heritage structure, Mukherjee has reimagined the interiors into an immersive retail space (besides the Horniman Circle property, the Sabyasachi brand has five stores in India, including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Hyderabad) that merges the house’s signature cultural savoir faire with decadence, craftsmanship and history.

Over 100 chandeliers, 275 carpets, 3,000 books and 150 works of art created by the Sabyasachi Foundation, are layered between age-old Tanjore paintings, Pichhwais in the Deccan, Nathdwara and Kota style, vintage photography, Mughal miniatures, rare bronzes, 19th century Company Paintings and rare lithographs.

The ground floor homes the Sabyasachi bridal collection. The first floor is dedicated to the brand's largest showcase of jewellery in the world, housing Fine, Heritage, and High Jewellery collections. And the second floor is home to womenswear, menswear, the international collection, and Sabyasachi Accessories. Sabyasachi's vision for the retail experience remains consistent across the various cities and stores.