Despite deciding quota, how NCP's Praful Patel got one extra vote, what exactly happened?

Elections for six Rajya Sabha seats in Maharashtra were held on Friday. The victory of three candidates of Mahavikas Aghadi and two candidates of BJP was certain. But for the sixth place, BJP fought against Shiv Sena. BJP's Dhananjay Mahadik got 41 votes while Shiv Sena's Sanjay Pawar got 39 votes. Therefore, the BJP won. After the final results, it was concluded that some votes of independent MLAs were diverted to BJP. But at the same time, another thing was pointed out, that is the extra 1 vote received by Praful Patel of NCP.

The NCP had fixed a quota of 42 votes for its official candidate Praful Patel. After that, it was discussed in the meeting of MVA that the votes would be given to Sanjay Pawar. But in the end, NCP's Praful Patel got 43 votes and raised eyebrows. Did a NCP MLA change his mind despite setting a quota of 42? Such a discussion ensued.

The NCP candidate got one vote more than the allotted number. When asked about this, Sharad Pawar gave an explanation. He said that this 1 extra vote does not belong to NCP MLA. That is the vote of an independent MLA. That MLA had already given Pawar an idea about this. So it is no wonder that Praful Patel got one more vote.