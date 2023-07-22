"Development works and rain situation discussed", says CM Eknath Shinde after meeting with PM Modi

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, accompanied by his family, had a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. They discussed a range of topics, primarily focusing on development works within the state. Eknath Shinde clarified that the meeting was a goodwill visit and emphasized that there were no discussions regarding politics during their interaction.

"My family and I met PM Modi. He gave us a lot of his time and I would like to thank him for it. In between all this, we discussed the rain situation, the Raigad incident, ongoing projects in the state, and the redevelopment projects in Mumbai. We held serious discussions. PM Modi has given priority to providing homes to people," says Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde after meeting PM Modi

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde stated that the residents affected by the Irshalwadi accident will be given proper rehabilitation, including providing new houses. As a precautionary measure, the government has decided to relocate people from areas prone to landslides to safer locations. While some residents have already been shifted, some are still not ready to move.