Devendra Fadnavis Addresses Alliance Talks with MNS as Lok Sabha Polls Near, Says…

There were rumors circulating that Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) would join the grand alliance. In response to these rumors, BJP leader and Deputy CM of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis stated, "Right now, I can't officially confirm anything. There are many discussions taking place, but I will inform you once a decision is made."

Meanwhile, there will be no delay regarding seat sharing in Mahayuti, we will declare all the candidates of Mahayuti soon. Maharashtra's list for the 2024 Lok Sabha election was released yesterday. The second list of Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra will come soon, discussions are going on between our three parties, and I think we will be able to finish it soon, 80 percent of the work has been completed, and 20 percent is left, that too will be completed soon said Deputy Cm Devendra Fadnavis.

